Columbo Actor Peter Falk Has Died

Peter Falk, most famous for the long-running television detective series Columbo, has died. He was 83.



Falk, who was nominated twice for an Academy Award and won for Emmys for Columbo, suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease.

He family released a statement saying he died peacefully at his Beverly Hills home last night.

For those too young to remember Columbo, Falk is probably best known for his role as the Grandfather in the Princess Bride.

