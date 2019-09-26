Federal ministers say the ACT cannabis law is ‘dangerous’ and a ‘dumb idea’ – meaning it might not last long

Peter Dutton says he totally opposes the new law. (Nearmy/Getty Images)

Both Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton and Attorney General Christian Porter have indicated in radio interviews they are not overly pleased with the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) legalising personal possession of cannabis on Thursday.

The ACT Legislative Assembly passed a bill legalising the possession of up to 50 grams of cannabis for personal use.

The new Canberra law conflicts with Commonwealth drug legislation, and the federal government could feasibly strike it out if they so desired.

There’s possible bad news on the horizon for the Canberrans thrilled by the notion of their city becoming the weed capital of Australia.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton and Attorney General Christian Porter have been doing the radio rounds this morning, and their attitude toward the ACT legislature’s decision to legalise personal possession of cannabis is… not particularly positive.

Appearing on 6PR, the attorney general said that he intends to “have a look” at the new legislation, and claimed he had not even had the chance to evaluate the legislation itself.

“I think this is, personally, a very bad idea,” Porter told host Gareth Parker.

“Nevertheless, they have a parliament, we’ll have a look at their legislation and reserve our position.”

He reminded listeners in Canberra who might be inclined to “possess cannabis” – his words – that it is still illegal under Commonwealth law, and he fully expects police to enforce said laws.

“My expectation would be that to the extent that a low of the Commonwealth is a valid law and applies, that it is enforced like any other law of the Commonwealth.

“The expectation is that Commonwealth laws are enforced.”

The attorney general went on to reiterate the new legislation is “crazy” and a “dumb idea”, while not making any specific commitment to overrule the territory legislation beyond his earlier promise to “look at” the bill.

The home affairs minister, Peter Dutton, was far less circumspect, confirming he is fully “opposed to the law”.

“I really do think it’s a bad move,” Dutton said in an interview with 2GB. “I just think it’s unconscionable.

“I think it might be trendy for the ACT government to go down this path, and they’ll say they’re enlightened and progressive and all the rest of it,” Dutton said.

“But I think it’s dangerous.”

Dutton confirmed that the attorney general was “having a look at” the laws at the moment to decide how to proceed.

As Business Insider Australia reported on Wednesday, there is now a clash between Commonwealth and territory law on cannabis possession.

The ACT is no stranger to passing laws which are then struck out by the federal government. In 2013, the territory passed legislation legalising same-sex marriage – leading numerous couples to hurriedly get married before the federal government invalidated the law.

If the attorney general deigns to do so, he could strike out the cannabis possession law too. It’s a decision the stoners of Canberra will no doubt be waiting on with bated breath.

