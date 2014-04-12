'Game Of Thrones' Actor Peter Dinklage: 'If You See Me On The Street And Want A Photo, Ask!'

Mike Coppola/Getty Images If you see Peter Dinklage in NYC, don’t be shy to ask him for a photo.

“Game of Thrones” actor Peter Dinklage is known as the laid-back, fun-loving Tyrion Lannister on the popular HBO series, but in real life there’s one thing that irks him.

During a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), the actor was asked if he liked living in New York.

While the actor said he’s generally a private person, the only thing that upsets him is people trying to sneakily take his photo.

“One thing that sort of gets to you are the cameras/mobile phones,” Dinklage wrote. “People try to be sneaky and try to get your picture without coming up to you or asking, and that’s what kind of gets to me.”

Dinklage added he has seen “every combination” of people trying to get his photo.

“Some people will even send their kids over to ask for directions!” he said.

Instead of being embarrassed or trying snap a quick shot, the actor said he’d rather have fans muster up the courage and ask for a picture.

“If you see me on the street and want a photo, ask!” he said wrapping up the AMA. “It’s just weird when your kid asks for directions.”

