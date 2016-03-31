Peter Dinklage tests out new 'Game of Thrones' taglines in promos for his 'SNL' hosting

The promos for Peter Dinklage’s hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live” this upcoming weekend give just a taste of what the “Game of Thrones” actor has in store for fans.

Appearing with cast member Cecily Strong, Dinklage takes a stab at a new tagline for the HBO hit series; waxes poetic about the beauty of Saturday’s musical guest, Gwen Stefani; realises he and Strong have not in fact arrived to a showing of “Batman v. Superman”; suffers Strong’s “Game of Thrones” ignorance, and looks all-around very cool with his tousled hair and leather jacket.

This will be the first time Dinklage appears on the NBC sketch show as host, though it’s not the first time the New York resident has appeared on “SNL.”

Having Dinklage on the show led to a Facebook petition to bring him on as host, which then generated headlines, but only about 2,000 likes. Well, change has to start somewhere. As Dinklage says in his “SNL” promos, “Summer is coming.”

Watch the promos below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.