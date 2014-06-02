How Peter Dinklage Became The Beloved 'Game Of Thrones' Bad Boy

‘Game Of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage plays the sharp-tongued black sheep, Tyrion Lannister, in ‘Game Of Thrones.’

“A Lannister always pays his debts.”

Actor Peter Dinklage, however, has few debts to pay.

The Jersey-born actor essentially bootstrapped his career, living as a self-described starving artist for years before reaching his “Game of Thrones” success.

Now appearing as the brilliant villain in “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” Dinklage ranks among Hollywood’s most-wanted actors — and just happens to be a dwarf.

See his meteoric rise to fame.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.