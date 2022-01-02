Peter Dinklage says ‘Game of Thrones’ was the ‘hardest thing to walk away from’

The cast of ‘Game of Thrones’ pose at the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2018. Kevork Djansezian/NBC/Getty Images

Peter Dinklage appeared on “The Graham Norton Show” on New Year’s Eve.

Dinklage recalled why the end of “Game of Thrones” was so difficult.

His new film, “Cyrano,” premiered on the holiday.

Peter Dinklage reminisced on the end of “Game of Thrones,” on New Year’s Eve and said it was “time to move on.”

Dinklage, 52, appeared on “The Graham Norton Show” and discussed his feelings about the hit show’s end. Dinklage played Tyrion Lannister on “Game of Thrones,” which ran for eight seasons on HBO.

Norton, 58, asked Dinklage if it was a “relief” when the show ended.

“Yeah,” Dinklage said. “I mean, it’s time to move on, as hard as it is.”

Dinklage continued that actors typically form close relationships with each other while working on projects and “then you don’t see each other again,” but the “Game of Thrones” cast was a “family.”

“I lived in Ireland, so for me, it wasn’t just the show. It was a life, which was the hardest thing to walk away from,” Dinklage said.

Norton also asked Dinklage why his character didn’t often engage in fights on the show.

Dinklage explained that in the earlier seasons the show’s writers attempted to make his character into “one of those fighter guys” but dropped the idea after his first battle scene.

“So the one man I did kill, early on in the show, was about a 70-year-old amputee, so that’s not very heroic,” Dinklage said.

Last month, Dinklage recalled the show’s final season and pushed back at fans who criticized the ending.

“They wanted the pretty white people to ride off into the sunset together,” he told The New York Times. “By the way, it’s fiction. ​​ There’s dragons in it. Move on.”

Dinklage has already pursued other acting opportunities, including the new film “Cyrano” that debuted on New Year’s Eve.