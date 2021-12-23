Peter Dinklage says ‘Game of Thrones’ fans were upset about the finale because ‘they wanted the pretty white people to ride off into the sunset’

Peter Dinklage. John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx

Peter Dinklage jokingly said to The New York Times that fans should “move on” after the “GoT” finale.

Dinklage didn’t know why people were so obsessed with who would eventually take the throne.

“I don’t know why that was their takeaway because the show really was more than that,” he said.

Peter Dinklage didn’t hold back in a recent interview with The New York Times when it was brought up that “Game of Thrones” fans were let down by the show’s finale.

“They wanted the pretty white people to ride off into the sunset together,” Dinklage, who played Tyrion Lannister on the show, told the paper.

“By the way, it’s fiction,” he continued jokingly. “There’s dragons in it. Move on.”

The HBO series based on the novels by George R.R. Martin had its final season in 2019. Some fans were so upset by its final season that they launched a Change.org petition, pleading for HBO to redo the entire season.

“The show subverts what you think, and that’s what I love about it,” Dinklage, who won four best supporting actor Emmys over the show’s eight seasons, told the Times.

“Yeah, it was called ‘Game of Thrones,’ but at the end, the whole dialogue when people would approach me on the street was, ‘Who’s going to be on the throne?’ I don’t know why that was their takeaway because the show really was more than that,” he continued.

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) on the ‘Game of Thrones’ series finale. Helen Sloan/HBO

Dinklage, who will next be seen in the upcoming movie “Cyrano,” said one of his favorite moments from the finale was when Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) dragon burned the throne.”Because it sort of just killed that whole conversation, which is really irreverent and kind of brilliant on behalf of the show’s creators: ‘Shut up, it’s not about that,'” Dinklage added, referencing David Benioff and D. B. Weiss.

“They constantly did that, where you thought one thing and they delivered another,” he continued. “Everybody had their own stories going on while watching that show, but nobody’s was as good as what the show delivered, I think.”

Dinklage also felt audiences were angry about how the show ended because the show was simply coming to an end in general.

“They were angry at us for breaking up with them,” he said. “We were going off the air and they didn’t know what to do with their Sunday nights anymore. They wanted more, so they backlashed about that.”

‘Game of Thrones.’ HBO

“We had to end when we did because what the show was really good at was breaking preconceived notions: Villains became heroes, and heroes became villains,” he continued.”If you know your history, when you track the progress of tyrants, they don’t start off as tyrants. I’m talking about, spoiler alert, what happened at the end of ‘Game of Thrones’ with that character change,” he said, hinting at a brutal scene with Daenerys.

“It’s gradual, and I loved how power corrupted these people,” Dinklage said. “What happens to your moral compass when you get a taste of power? Human beings are complicated characters, you know?”

Although fans were upset about the finale, thankfully there is more “Game of Thrones” on the horizon.

The HBO series “House of the Dragon” will take place about 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” and is set around the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons. The series, which will premiere next year, will star Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, and Steve Toussaint.