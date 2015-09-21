Peter Dinklage was completely stunned by his second Emmy win for 'Game of Thrones'

Peter Dinklage just won his second Emmy for supporting actor on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” and no one seemed more surprised than the actor himself.

The 46-year-old actor was up against some steep competition including Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”), Jim Carter (“Downton Abbey”), and Alan Cumming (“The Good Wife”).

The shocked actor took the stage admitting he didn’t expect the win.

“I wasn’t prepared at all,” said Dinklage. “I was even chewing gum.”

He then gave a super short speech in which he recognised the other actors in his category. He nearly left the stage before adding thanks to series creator George R.R. Martin, who was in attendance, and his fellow cast and crew.

“I wasn’t prepared because the other actors in my category, I’m still sort of awed by all of their performances. Jonathan Banks, you are …,” Dinklage trailed off before saying, ‘and the rest.”

We’re only as good as our writers and I’m lucky enough to work with the greatest writers led by David Benioff and Dan Weiss … and George Martin, who created our universe, and Lena Headey, my inspiration and scene partner, and everyone else in the cast, which is like thousands of people, so good night.”

“Game of Thrones” went on to win the overall biggest award of the night for best drama series at the 67th annual Emmys.

