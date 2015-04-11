How Peter Dinklage became the beloved 'Game of Thrones' bad boy

Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO Peter Dinklage during an iconic trial scene from season 4 of ‘Game of Thrones.’

“A Lannister always pays his debts.” Actor Peter Dinklage, however, has few debts to pay.

The Jersey-born actor essentially bootstrapped his career, living as a self-described starving artist for years before reaching his “Game of Thrones” success.

Dinklage now ranks among Hollywood’s most-wanted actors — and just happens to be a dwarf. You can catch him on season 5 of “Game of Thrones,” which returns to HBO on April 12.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.