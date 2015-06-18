Peter Diamandis: How to come up the next billion-dollar idea

Entrepreneur Peter Diamandis, who has founded companies like Space Adventures and Planetary Resources, explains why he is optimistic for the future. He backs up this optimism with ideas from his 2012 book titled “Abundance: The Future Is Better Than You Think.”

Diamandis also recently released his newest book titled “Bold: How to Go Big, Creat Wealth and Impact the World.”

Produced by Will Wei. Edited by Jason Gaines.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.