Peter Diamandis, CEO and Chairman of XPRIZE, explains the steps that led him to pursuing his “highest calling” as a space entrepreneur and how he learned to avoid wasting time on empty pursuits.

Produced by Will Wei and Jason Gaines.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.