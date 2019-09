Lanky Stoke striker Peter Crouch put a dent in Manchester City’s title hopes with an absolutely stunning goal today.



Crouch took a shot on the volley from well outside the box and it dipped over the goalie’s head and into the side netting.

This one will be tough to beat (via Fox Soccer Channel):

