Peter Cosgrove Set To Become Australia's Next G-G

General Peter Cosgrove is expected to replace Quentin Bryce as the Governor-General of Australia, according to a report.

The Australian says Cosgrove has begun to scale back his public and business commitments as the former defence chief prepares for the role.

Cosgrove is a career solider who has also been head of the Army and won a medal for bravery while fighting in Vietnam.

The report says Cosgrove is the likely replacement for Bryce, whose term is coming to an end, though the recommendation has not been sent to the Queen for approval. Last night the prime minister’s office declined to comment.

