Peter Chernin: You Want To Strike NOW???

News Corp. COO Peter Chernin, one of the key figures who helped resolve last winter’s writers strike, weighed in on the potential actors strike, urging SAG to refrain from walking out. (Thank you! What have we been saying?)



Variety: “I think it’s genuinely foolhardy to think this is an appropriate time to go out on strike,” said Chernin on Thursday at a TV Week media conference in New York. “It would be devastating for the entire creative community for the actors to go out on strike.”

Chernin also reiterated the congloms’ stance that they won’t sweeten the June 30 final offer to SAG, which has been insisting that it deserves a better deal than the WGA, DGA and AFTRA. The two sides haven’t met since July 16.

“We have now made successful deals with virtually the entire Hollywood creative community,” he added. “SAG has come in and basically said: ‘The deal you made with everyone else is not good enough for us. We’ve made our final offer. We don’t want to send a false message that there is room for negotiation. We’re done.”

Chernin, along with Disney topper Robert Iger, played a key role in crafting the deals with the DGA and WGA. He said that the key to resolving the WGA pact was creating the precedent for creatives to be paid for digital content in exchange for allowing the companies to experiment with digital delivery without a significant amount of undue restrictions. “

We really have no idea where the actors stand since no one’s speaking out except for SAG leaders Doug Allen and Alan Rosenberg. But, as we’ve said before, we doubt most actors are in favour of a walkout. But, look, if any of you were still thinking it would be an appropriate time to strike, you’ve now got both Chernin and Bob Iger, the key negotiators behind the writers guild settlement saying you won’t get a better deal than the writers, or even the actors in AFTRA, did. Just give it up!

