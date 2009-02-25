The Chernin-Murdoch Divorce

Peter Chernin’s exit from News Corp. creates a major void in Rupert Murdoch’s media empire. Here’s the full collection of our reporting and analysis on his big move.
- The news: Peter Chernin out at News Corp. after 20 years.
- Chernin and Murdoch’s staff memos.
- What Chernin’s departure means for Rupert…
- And Hollywood…
- And Hulu.
- It’s about to get bloody in the executive ranks at News Corp…
- Talking about the future of News Corp in our Morning Call.
- The 16 Execs Now Reporting To Rupert Murdoch
Plus, more on the News Corp. soap opera from The Daily Beast.
