The Chernin-Murdoch Divorce

Hilary Lewis
f?id=49a4151b4b5437fe0065b23b&maxX=244&m

Peter Chernin’s exit from News Corp. creates a major void in Rupert Murdoch’s media empire. Here’s the full collection of our reporting and analysis on his big move.

  • The news: Peter Chernin out at News Corp. after 20 years.
  • Chernin and Murdoch’s staff memos.
  • What Chernin’s departure means for Rupert…
  • And Hollywood…
  • And Hulu.
  • It’s about to get bloody in the executive ranks at News Corp…
  • Talking about the future of News Corp in our Morning Call.
  • The 16 Execs Now Reporting To Rupert Murdoch

Plus, more on the News Corp. soap opera from The Daily Beast.

 


Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.