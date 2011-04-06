Check Out The Central Park West Duplex Wall Street Billionaire Peter Briger Is Selling For $25 Million

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Courtesy of Corcoran Realty/AP Images

This $25 million Central Park West duplex has a rich history.Peter Briger, president of Fortress Investment Group, bought the apartment from Harrison Ford, and ex-wife Melissa Mathison, about seven years ago (via Curbed).

But once again, the duplex in the exclusive 101 Central Park West, building is on the market.

And the high priced apartment comes with equally as luxurious perks; like 30 foot windows with a view of Central Park in the master bedroom.

Awesome views of Central Park

6,000 square feet of space

Master bedroom has 30 feet of park frontage

One of the living rooms

The dining room, also with views

Two floors are hard to come by in NYC apartments

Another one of the living rooms

The gorgeous doorman building's front view

We hear Briger has a home in East Hampton too, but these hedge funders prefer the south...

A Wall Streeter's Guide To The Hamptons: Who Lives In Which Mansion >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.