Check Out The Central Park West Duplex Wall Street Billionaire Peter Briger Is Selling For $25 Million

This $25 million Central Park West duplex has a rich history.Peter Briger, president of Fortress Investment Group, bought the apartment from Harrison Ford, and ex-wife Melissa Mathison, about seven years ago (via Curbed).



But once again, the duplex in the exclusive 101 Central Park West, building is on the market.

And the high priced apartment comes with equally as luxurious perks; like 30 foot windows with a view of Central Park in the master bedroom.

