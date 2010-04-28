Peter Boockvar: Greece Crisis Marks The Unwind Of The Largest Monetary Easing In History

Even if the Greece crisis doesn’t turn into a major crisis for all of Europe and its banks, the economic implications are still signifianct, as Miller Tabak’s Peter Boockvar nicely spells out in a morning note:



Most European bond markets remain under pressure again. Whatever happens with

Greece now, the cost of capital is going up for most of the Euro region and that

has implications for companies and consumers that borrow in these markets.

Death, taxes and easy money, the only certainties in life. Actually the last one

is not always the case but REAL interest rates have been negative for 5 of the

last 8 years and the FOMC will tell us today that they will remain that way for

an ‘extended period.’ They will tell us that inflation is benign, even as the

Journal of Commerce index is up 9% from the last meeting at the highest level

since Aug ’08 and just 7% from a record high. There will be some coffee talk on

selling their large pile of MBS at some point. Unwinding the largest monetary

easing in the history of the world will not be easy and the longer the Fed

waits, the more rough it will be due to the misallocation of capital they have

created, again. II: Bulls 54 v 53.3, highest since Dec ’07, Bears 18 v 17.4

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.