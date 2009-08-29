Peter Boettke: The Bailout Didn’t Work

The long run inflationary consequences of the bailouts of our financial system has sent us on a path of national ruin, famed economist Peter Boettke argues.



Despite the short term gains in the stock market and what looks like the start of an economic recovery, the cycle of debt, deficits and government expansion will be economically crippling, he says



From Boettke:

If what the bailout and shift in both the traditional role of the Fed and Treasury perform have done is unleash this cycle of deficits, debt and debasement rather than constrain it (as it obviously has done!), then we have sent our national economic policies on a path of ruin that may well set us back for decades…

Government activism isn’t the cure for the crisis, it is the cause.

Boettke says the Fed’s quantitative easing is a mistake because it is preventing market adjustments guided by relative pricing. What’s more, the government’s actions were predicated on the idea that we were experiencing a liquidity crisis when what we were really going through a solvency crisis. And the ad-hoc way the policies were created led to “regime uncertainty” as markets tried to guess what the government would do.

Here’s how Boettke puts it:

Basic data presented by the Minn Fed, as well as discussed by Bob Higgs as well as Jeff Miron, Casey Mulligan and John Cochrane on issues related to liquidity, regime uncertainty, unemplyment composition, problems of moral hazard, effectiveness of fiscal policy, etc. have all at various times seemed to call into question the entire policy rationale used by economists and government officials. I am willing to be convinced that these empirical points are indeed wrong, but I have not been presented with such counter-claims on the data. Instead of critical engagement of the contending positions, we often just get in the blogosphere the separate claims presented. And in the instances where “debate” has in fact been encouraged — such as the discussion between Brad de Long and Luigi Zingales, I found Zingales the more convincing presentation of economic argument.

Bottom-line, I don’t believe we have seen a crisis of confidence, but instead a crisis of insolvency compounded by regime uncertainty caused by government’s activism. In other words, we didn’t have a credit lock-up a year ago due to liquidity issues, we had a credit lock-up due to regime uncertainty brought on by government decisions on who to bailout and who not to bailout for their bad decisions. Resources needed to be reallocated guided by price adjustment to bring production plans into alignment with consumption demands. Bailouts prevent the needed adjustments.

So not only am I dubious that the monetary policy the Fed has engaged in over the past year has been productive, I am extremely dubious that its expanded role beyond monetary policy in the economy. In fact, the dangers for the economy are significant, and as even discussed recently on both Tyler and my blog, the lack of a credible exit strategy makes it even more troublesome (remember those long-run consequences).

