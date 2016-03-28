This man built a bedroom 'pod' because San Francisco housing was too expensive

As home and apartment prices in San Francisco have skyrocketed, finding an affordable place to live isn’t easy.



That’s why 25-year-old illustrator Peter Berkowitz decided to get a little creative with his living situation, by constructing a 8×3.5×4.5′ “bedroom pod” that costs about $500 to live in per month.

He originally planned to split a two-bedroom apartment with a friend, but quickly realised that, price-wise, he couldn’t make it work.

“I was far too optimistic at first that we could find a place that wouldn’t cost a fortune,” Berkowitz tells Business Insider. “It didn’t take long to realise that that wasn’t a feasible plan though.”

That’s when Berkowitz decided that he’d construct a pod so that he and his friend could split a one-bedroom instead.

“Two people looking for a one bedroom apartment makes the city a lot less scary to look for apartments,” he says.

Although he didn’t end up living with that friend, he did move ahead with his pod plan in the living room of another apartment

Take a peek inside Berkowitz’s interesting digs:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.