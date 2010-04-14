Warning: Parents Of 7 Children Choose Not To Work Because Government Gives Them More In The UK

Photo: The Fresh Express

A family with 7 children in the UK makes so much money off of government benefits that the mother and father have decided not to work, and are having another child, according to the Daily Mail.The couple Peter and Claire Davey, have not worked for 9 years and have lived off government subsidies. The family receives £42,000 ($64,730) per year in government support that allows them to own two cars, one of which is a Mercedes Benz.



Mrs. Davey is now pregnant with an 8th child. Her goal is 14, according to the Daily Mail.

The family uses the UK government’s support schemes for families and the unemployed to fund their lifestyle.

