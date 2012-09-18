IKEA Will Have A New CEO Next Year, And Here's The Man Who's Taking Over

IKEA’s Swedish president Peter Agnefjall will take over the entire company as CEO next year.



Mikael Ohlsson, who has run the business since 2009, gave the board one year’s notice, Reuters reported.

The brand, which specialises in cheap and chic home decor, is rapidly expanding around the world. The company told Reuters that its 10-year business plan would remain in place under the new CEO.

Angefjall has been an executive at IKEA in some capacity since 1995.

Agnefjall’s stores led the charge to power IKEA stores using wind energy, according to this article from last year.

IKEA’s plans for the future include building a district in Germany, using the iPhone to make its catalogues cool and continuing its invasion of the U.S. market.

So far, Agnefjall hasn’t commented on his future job.

