Grad Student's Interview With Wade Michael Page Reveals His Twisted Worldview

Wade Michael Page

Photo: ABCNews/YouTube

We’ve already written about former University of Nebraska graduate student Pete Simi’s experience interviewing the man who killed six Sikhs when he opened fire on their temple.And now, more details about Wade Michael Page’s rather twisted views of life in America are coming to light in exclusive interviews Simi shared with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.



From Simi’s interview:

“A faggot drives by in front of your house and you go, ‘hey [expletive] faggot,’ that’s a hate crime, he goes to the cops,” Page told Simi. “It’s a felony, you violated his civil rights. [Expletives] call you a honkey, they’ve got freedom of speech. … You have not been oppressed like they have been. … A lot of Jews like to think they’re white but it’s a hate crime if you call them a dirty Jew because they will pull some racial religious [expletive] out of their arse.”

During 2002, Page reportedly said to Simi:

“Sometimes a savage beating is necessary, violence plays a big part of the skinhead life … sometimes violence gets out of hand and things happen that shouldn’t happen but at least it teaches people a lesson: the next time they won’t [expletive] with skinheads.”

Simi met Page while researching white supremacist groups in California.

The interview, scheduled to air Sunday on Up w/ Chris Hayes, wasn’t actually broadcast due to the news that Republican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney finally announced his vice president pick.

DON’T MISS: Wade Michael Page Became A Radical Racist In The US Army >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.