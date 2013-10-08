GOP Congressman On The Party's Shutdown Strategy: 'We're Not French -- We Don't Surrender'

Slate’s

Dave Weigel spots this video of Rep. Pete Sessions(R-Texas) telling a heckler outside the

World War II Memorial last week that Republicans wouldn’t bring a so-called “clean” continuing resolution to the House floor to reopen the government.

His reasoning?

“Look. We’re not French. We don’t surrender,” Sessions said.

Sessions’ comment came last week, as controversy built up over the closure of the World War II Memorial in Washington, when it became shrouded in a political back-and-forth among Republicans, Democrats, and the Obama administration.

The YouTube user who uploaded the video wrote this description along with it:

While touring the monuments in Washington with my family; which were all closed because of the government shutdown, I came upon a Texas delegation blaming the President for the shut down during an interview. I called out, “why don’t you put a clean resolution to a vote and see if it passes.” At that time the interviewing stopped and Congressman Sessions walked up from behind me. This video shows what followed.

Here’s the full video:

