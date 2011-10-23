Here's What Happened When Pete Seeger Joined The Protesters And Took Over Columbus Circle

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

On Friday night, October 21, Pete Seeger, 92, and other notable musicians, including composer David Amram and blues musician Guy Davis, joined the Occupy Wall Street protestors in a semi-impromptu march on Columbus Circle. Tao Rodriguez Seeger, Pete Seeger’s grandson, is sympathetic to the OWS protestors and pitched the idea to some of the OWS Direct Action committee members as well as his grandfather. Both agreed to the idea and the OWSers left Zuccotti Park around 7pm to head up and meet Seeger and his band at Symphony Space, on 96th St and Broadway. The effort was the product of only a day’s organising, according to Abigail Weintraub, an OWS activist.



Seeger marched with the protestors down to Columbus Circle where he also held a short concert. Throughout the march and the concert, classics, such as “This Little Light of Mine” could be heard with lyrics altered to the present day.

Police estimated around 200-300 attendees as did one of the OWS Live Stream operators.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.