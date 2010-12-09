Pete Sampras Robbed Of All His Trophies

Photo: AP

Thieves cleaned out a storage locker belonging to tennis legend Pete Sampras, robbing him of nearly all the trophies and awards he won during his Hall of Fame tennis career.Sampras says that 13 of his 14 Grand Slam trophies are safe, as they are either in his home or behind glass at Niketown, Oregon. But “everything else” — including one of his Australian Open prizes and an Olympic medal — is gone.



It’s a huge blow to lose so many mementos of a such a legendary, but thieves might have trouble unloading the merchandise since every item has the owner’s name engraved on side.

Fellow tennis player Justin Gimelstob is offering a reward.

