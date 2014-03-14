Tennis Great Pete Sampras And Wife Bridgette Wilson Bought A $US6 Million Bel Air Mansion

Pete Sampras and his wife, actress Bridgette Wilson, bought Albert Brooks’ former Bel Air estate for $US5,996,000, according to Trulia.

The 5,100-square-foot home has a living room with 20-foot wood-paneled ceilings, skylights, and massive floor to ceiling windows.

Outside, a serene and spacious yard features an infinity pool with a view of Los Angeles.

Previous owners of the home include Merv Griffin and Brooks, who purchased the property for $US3,650,000 in 1992.

