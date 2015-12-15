Report: Pete Rose will not be reinstated from his lifetime ban

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred will not lift the lifetime ban on Pete Rose, the New York Times first reported on Monday.

Rose, who is the MLB’s all-time hit leader, was banned from in 1989 for betting on baseball games when he was the manager of the Cincinnati Reds.

Rose and his lawyers had applied for reinstatement in March, not long after Manfred had taken over as commissioner following Bud Selig’s retirement.

In late September, Manfred and Rose reportedly met in person in New York City to talk about the longtime punishment, which has famously kept him out of the Hall of Fame.

Manfred has not yet announced his decision to uphold the ban, but three different sources confirmed to the Times that the commissioner has decided not to lift the ban because he remained unconvinced by Rose’s answers about the full extent of gambling as a player and manager.

The decision marks the third separate occasion in which Rose has unsuccessfully applied for reinstatement, under three different league commissioners. From the Times:

He first applied for reinstatement in 1992, just three years after being barred, but Fay Vincent, who was then baseball’s commissioner, did not act on the request. In 1997, Mr. Rose tried again, with the application this time going to [Bud] Selig, Mr. Vincent’s successor. But Mr. Selig was not any more inclined to allow Mr. Rose back into baseball than Mr. Vincent was.

Considering that Rose is now 74 and Manfred is still less than a year into his tenure as commissioner, this likely marks the end of the decades-long fight between Rose and the MLB. It’s extremely unlikely now that Rose will see his name in the Hall of Fame, at least in his lifetime.

