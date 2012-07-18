Pete Rose Getting A Reality TV Show Sounds Like A Horrible Idea

Photo: AP Images

Bud Selig’s good friend Pete Rose, Major League Baseball’s all-time hits leader, will soon have his own reality television show, according to a report on EW.com. The show, tentatively titled “Pete Rose and Kiana Kim Family Project,” will air on TLC and will star the 71-year old Rose and his fiancée Kiana Kim.Kim, who is in her thirties, is best known for appearing in Playboy.



Rose is best known for getting a lot of hits, hustling, shoving an umpire, gambling on baseball, getting banned from the game, inexplicably denying it for years, finally coming clean, and now trying desperately to get back into the good graces of the sport that made him famous so that he can be enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

And what better way to do that than a reality TV show?

