Pete Peterson Swoons Over Maria Bartiromo At Media Event

Billionaire Pete Peterson loved receiving a friendly kiss from the beautiful Maria Bartiromo.

CNBC’s Maria Bartiromo and billionaire former U.S. Commerce Secretary/Blackstone co-founder Pete Peterson shared a warm moment last night at a launch party for The Fiscal Times, a new digital news publication that Peterson is funding.WebNewser’s Alex Weprin was there when Bartiromo kicked off the event by introducing Peterson and planting a kiss on his cheek, to which the 84-year-old replied:



“I have been wanting to do that for a long time.”

Swoon!

But what’s this Fiscal Times stuff all about?

“We are zeroing in on fiscal issues,” editor in cheif Jackie Leo told WebNewser. “What starts in Washington migrates over to the business community, and what happens in the business community affects every consumer in the country.”

Check out The Fiscal Times here >>

