Pete Peterson: "I Think The American Dream Is Threatened"

“I think the American dream is threatened,” Blackstone founder and former Lehman Brothers CEO Pete Peterson announced to a room of 170 people last night.



He was being honored at New York’s Museum of American Finance, and he’s concerned America’s future is in jeopardy because of its $14 trillion national debt.

“My parents came here without a word of English and they worked and worked and worked and saved and saved, and here I am the lucky beneficiary,” Peterson told Bloomberg. “I’m concerned whether the American dream is going to be there for my children and nine grandchildren.”

He didn’t go into much more detail than that unfortunately. But he’s definitely not on the same page as his Blackstone co-founder, Steve Schwarzman, who is pretty much bullish on the American economy across the board.

