Australian conspiracy theorist Pete Evans’ podcast has been removed from Spotify, the company confirmed.

The company says that content that “promotes dangerous false, deceptive, or misleading content about COVID-19” will be removed from its platform.

Evans’ podcast is still available on other podcast directories, and he remains on Instagram despite his ban from Facebook.

One of the few remaining companies working with Pete Evans has pulled the plug on Australia’s foremost conspiracy theorist and former celebrity chef.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the audio service Spotify confirmed to Business Insider that Evans ‘Evolve with Pete Evans’ podcast had been removed from the platform.

“Spotify prohibits content on the platform which promotes dangerous false, deceptive, or misleading content about COVID-19 that may cause offline harm and/or pose a direct threat to public health. When content that violates this standard is identified it is removed from the platform,” they said in a statement.

Spotify joins Facebook as a platform that has banned Evans since the former television host took a turn into explicitly sharing conspiracy theories, medical misinformation about COVID-19 and even a Neo-Nazi symbol.

Evans had published hundreds of episodes of the podcast, sharing multiple interviews each week on a variety of fringe wellness, spiritual and conspiracy topics on social media. It’s unknown how large his audience was on the platform.

About 70 million Spotify users used the service’s podcasting directory features in 2020 Q3, with nearly 2 million podcasts listed on the service.

Removing Evans’ podcast from the service only delists the content for Spotify users. Other popular directories — including Apple Podcasts — still list the podcast, and its hosting has been unaffected.

Spotify has removed podcasts in the past for sharing conspiracy content. Notably, the service was one of the first tech companies to remove content by famed US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in 2018, before Jones was widely deplatformed.

The service has faced criticism for failing to act on other podcasts — including their biggest star Joe Rogan, whose podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ has shared conspiracy theories before.

Notably, Rogan skirted the rules of the platform by inviting Jones onto his show in 2020.

Evans posted about the ban to Instagram earlier on Tuesday morning.

Late last month, Instagram — also owned by Facebook — did not remove Evans account while removing his Facebook Page, because the offending posts were not crossposted to Instagram.

