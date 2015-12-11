The 'Inside Out' director on awards season and why it should be considered for Best Picture

“Inside Out” director Pete Docter just got himself a new core memory.

Currently in Havana, Cuba, as a part of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ outreach committee, Docter was busy speaking to a group about restoring a long-lost Cuban film when he got the news this morning that “Inside Out” received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Animated Film.

“It’s a tough life,” Docter joked to Business Insider over the phone from Havana.

The Globe nod is just one more accolade for a film that has affected so many people since it came out in June.

“We have gotten amazing stories from parents who have said this film has really helped them connect with their kids,” Docter said. “Now to be recognised blows my socks off.”

“Inside Out,” which has grossed over $850 million worldwide, is already one of the most beloved movies in the Pixar canon. And numerous critics and people in the industry believe it should be considered for the best film categories at awards shows including the Oscars and Golden Globes, not just best animated film.

Docter said he doesn’t know how to control a film’s placement for awards consideration, so he concentrates more on making the films. But he did note that, these days, creating animation has become a lot more like live-action work.

“The truth is if you sat in our layout session, you would hear us talking the same way that a DP and a director talk [on a live-action movie],” Docter said. “I think people would be stunned how similar they are.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.