Pete Davidson is reportedly removing all 70+ of his tattoos. Here’s a guide to the comedian’s ink.

Pete Davidson is reportedly getting rid of the more than 70 tattoos covering his body.
During a virtual Q&A with “The King of Staten Island” cast in December 2020, the 27-year-old “Saturday Night Live” cast member revealed that he’s “in the process of getting all his tattoos removed,” per Mike McGranaghan, a film critic who attended the event.
Over the years, Davidson’s tattoos have become a visual representation of his life story – chronicling romances with past partners, like Cazzie David and Ariana Grande, and paying homage to his father, a firefighter who died in the September 11th terrorist attacks.
While a lot of Davidson’s tattoos are light-hearted, like a Winnie the Pooh cartoon and a Hillary Clinton portrait, Davidson began getting ink to hide the marks he gave himself from cutting his chest as a form of self-harm.
“That’s why I started getting tats on my chest, to cover them. It’s just a release, if you can’t get a tattoo… When [I’m] so manic and upset, sometimes that’s the only thing that will work for me,” he explained during a February 2020 interview with Inked Mag.
Keep reading to see a complete rundown of the comedian’s extensive tattoo collection.
Davidson’s first tattoo, which is the word “swerve life,” was inspired by Big Sean’s song “Mercy.”
When Davidson was 17 years old, he and his friend got matching leg tattoos with lyrics from Big Sean’s song “Mercy.”
“It says ‘swerve life’ because the Big Sean song had ‘Swerve!’ in it, and we were like ‘That’s gonna last forever!'” he told Variety, adding, “So now that’s on our legs.”
The tattoo came full circle after he started dating Ariana Grande, who was in a relationship with Big Sean years prior.
There are two micro-tattoos on his right hand.
Davidson has a peace symbol and a black heart on his right hand.
He has an electrocardiogram graph on his collarbone.
Doctors use electrocardiograms to monitor heart health and check the electrical signals in a person’s heart, according to Mayo Clinic.
Davidson has not confirmed the meaning behind the tattoo.
Davidson has the alien from the 1996 film “Mars Attacks” on his chest.
The science fiction film, which was directed by Tim Burton, is about an alien invasion.
The words “soulmate” and “wobbly,” which now surround the animal, were later additions to his collection.
Davidson has the word “warning” on his wrist.
The comedian added the word “warning” to his wrist.
Although Davidson hasn’t confirmed the meaning behind the tattoo, he got the ink sometime after he and Grande broke up in October 2018, as he didn’t have the word on his hand in photos of them together.
“93,” the last two digits of his birth year, are tattooed in the middle of his chest.
The comedian was born on November 16, 1993.
His left hand is covered with a map.
The map sits directly below the outer space tattoo on his arm.
On his left arm, Davidson has a sinister-looking Willy Wonka tattoo.
The comedian used his Willy Wonka-inspired ink to drive home a punch line during a “Pete Davidson & Friends” comedy show in 2019, according to USA Today.
“I got a Harry Potter tattoo. Then the next day, Alan Rickman, the guy who played Snape, died, and I was like, ‘Oh, what a weird coincidence,'” Davidson told the audience.
He continued, “Then I got a Willy Wonka tattoo. Next day, Gene Wilder dies. Now I’m like, all right, that’s a coincidence, that’s weird. So I’m thinking of getting a tattoo of Louis C.K., what do you guys think?” The joke was a reference to C.K.’s sexual misconduct controversy.
Days after appearing in an “SNL” sketch about Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the comedian got a tattoo of the late supreme court justice.
Days after the episode aired, he got a tattoo of “The Notorious R.B.G.” on his shoulder, showing the former supreme court justice wearing a crown.
Davidson covered his “Dangerous Woman” bunny tattoo with a black heart.
During his relationship with Ariana Grande, Davidson got the bunny ears that the singer wore on the “Dangerous Woman” album cover tattooed behind his left ear.
Once they parted ways, he covered it with a large black heart.
In June 2018, the comedian’s tattoo artist Jon Mesa revealed that he warned Davidson against getting Grande-inspired art until they were married.
“I told Pete, ‘Hey, dude, let’s just stop with the girlfriend tats until after [Grande’s] you’re wife.’ Because relationships come and go, and Pete is a really young man. [But] I think that went in one ear and out the other,” Mesa told Page Six at the time.
Behind the same ear, he has two X’s.
He added the design after covering up the Grande-inspired bunny ears.
A smiley face is directly below the X’s.
The small tattoo sits directly below the black heart.
Davidson got a tattoo of former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton after she lost the 2016 election.
“I got the tattoo after she lost the election because she’s such a cool person,” he told Variety.
Davidson continued: “I didn’t do it like one of those Super Bowl guys that are like ‘The Eagles! We’re gonna win!’ She’s just, like, dope. She’s just a dope person.”
Clinton seemed to approve of Davidson’s tribute when she came across a photo of the ink on Instagram.
She commented: “Thanks, @petedavidson. This makes it significantly less awkward that I’ve had a Pete Davidson tattoo for years.”
Davidson had a run-in with the former secretary of state in 2018 at Aretha Franklin’s funeral, where they were seen chatting.
Davidson has a series of tattoos – including a ghost, Pac-Man, a plane, and a ski mask – layered on top of each other.
The tattoos appear to be layered in the middle of his chest, situated below a broken heart symbol.
A white angel covers the right side of Davidson’s back.
Flanked by black birds flying above it, the white figure looks down and covers the lower part of Davidson’s back.
The other side shows a person wearing a black hoodie.
The tattoo of a person, which is surrounded by butterflies, seems to be in direct contrast to the white angel on the right side of his back.
The two tattoos may be a reference to the “good angel versus bad angel” trope used to represent the two sides of a person’s conscience in popular culture, though Davidson hasn’t confirmed the meaning behind the ink.
The phrase “Katy must learn to share her friends…” is on his side.
Davidson hasn’t confirmed the meaning behind the ink.
Davidson has a large wolf tattooed on his right forearm.
The comedian has a tattoo of the animal on the front of his right forearm.
“Redrum,” a famous reference to the 1980 film “The Shining,” is tattooed on his hand.
The word “redrum,” which is “murder” spelled backward, is tattooed in red ink and all capital letters on the comedian’s hand.
The ink is a reference to “The Shining,” a 1980 horror film directed by Stanley Kubrick that was based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name.
It’s possible that Davidson chose the design because Jack Nicholson starred in the film, and the “SNL” comedian has been an outspoken fan of the Academy Award-winning actor’s work.
During a 2018 appearance on “The Howard Stern Show,” Davidson revealed that he turned down Lorne Michael’s invitation to meet Nicholson.
“We were in LA, and he was having dinner with Jack Nicholson and Jon Hamm. He was like, ‘Would you like to come?'” Davidson told the host, Howard Stern.
He continued: “I was like, ‘No, there’s nothing — what am I going to do? You guys are going to have conversations about stuff you can relate with, and I’m going to be like, ‘Hey, what was the ‘[One Flew Over the] Cuckoo’s Nest’ like?”
Davidson told Stern that he “can’t live with Jack Nicholson hating me.”
A self-proclaimed fan of the Harry Potter franchise, Davidson has an Albus Dumbledore quote on his left forearm.
The quote, which is from J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” is tattooed on his forearm.
It reads: “Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”
Davidson has previously spoken about being a “Harry Potter” fan and told Rolling Stone that he’s read all seven books in 2016.
His left hand features another cover-up. Davidson got a tattoo inspired by his ex-girlfriend Cazzie David on his ring finger but decided to get an unidentified design over it when he started seeing Grande.
“Kanan,” the name of his friend’s son, is tattooed on his neck.
In December 2018, Davidson reportedly got the tattoo to celebrate his friend’s young son.
He covered his tattoo of his ex Cazzie David with trees and a moon.
Shortly after Davidson began dating Grande in May 2018, he covered a tattoo he got as a tribute to David, who he broke up with earlier that month.
Next to a tattoo of the painting from “Goodfellas,” Davidson has his father’s initials on his right arm above a crying heart.
The comedian has a tattoo of the painting that Tommy’s mother (Catherine Scorsese) shows off in the 1990 film “Goodfellas” on his torso. The painting was actually based on a photograph from a 1978 issue of National Geographic.
He also has the initials “SMD,” which likely stands for Scott Matthew Davidson, on his arm. A crying heart with red ink sits directly below it.
On his left arm, Davidson has the fireman’s prayer, four-leaf clover, and a number.
Underneath the large firefighter on his bicep, Davidson has the words, “Enable me to be alert and hear the weakest shout” on his arm.
The phrase comes from a poem called “The Fireman’s Prayer” in a 1958 book called “A Celebration of Poets” and likely is related to Davidson’s late father.
Below the quote, he has a four-leaf clover, which is a symbol of good luck, and the number “1468.” Davidson hasn’t confirmed the meaning behind the number.
Davidson has boxing gloves on his back.
The tattoo shows the gloves hanging upside down. They’re directly beside a quote from “Rocky Balboa.”
He has the word “goon” on his chest along with a one-eyed cartoon.
Davidson got the word “goon” written on his chest in bright red letters. Directly below it, he has a large one-eyed cartoon animal.
He also has his godson’s name on his neck.
Davidson and Ricky Velez have been best friends for years.
“Right away, we clicked,” Velez told the Daily Beast, adding, “He’s family to me. He’s the godfather of my son. We were just two native New Yorkers, young kids in the game, and we were definitely a lot younger than the people we were around.”
A dedicated godfather, Davidson got the name of Velez’s son, Leo, tattooed on his neck.
The word “Shaolin” is tattooed on Davidson’s stomach.