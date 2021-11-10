Pete Davidson says being ‘surrounded by the funniest people’ on ‘SNL’ can make him feel like ‘garbage’

Comedian Pete Davidson during an interview on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Alex Hooks / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Pete Davidson has been a cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” since 2014.

On Tuesday’s “Late Night,” he said it’s humbling to be “surrounded by the funniest people.”

“I’ve definitely never felt less funny,” Davidson told Seth Meyers.

Pete Davidson said appearing on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” alongside his fellow cast members is the most humbling experience he’s had to date as a comedian.

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old promoted his new Tubi show “The Freak Brothers” on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” During his visit, he chatted about NBC’s long-running sketch-comedy series with Meyers, who anchored the show’s weekly news segment, “Weekend Update,” from 2006 to 2014, the year Colin Jost took over his post.

“You’re surrounded by the funniest people all the time,” Davidson, a season-47 cast member that joined the roster at just 20 years old in 2014, told the host.

He added, “I’ve definitely never felt less funny.”

The comedian then asked Meyers if he experienced the same sensation during his tenure at Studio 8H after joining the show in 2001. In response, the late-night host confirmed that he “definitely felt that way.”

Davidson elaborated: “When I’m there, I’m just like, ‘Oh, I’m garbage.’ You watch Kate [McKinnon] or Chloe [Fineman] or Kenan [Thompson] do a hundred million things, and then my line will be like, ‘Hey, everybody!'”

“I know my place,” he added.

Ahead of this week’s upcoming “SNL” episode, which features Taylor Swift as the musical guest, Meyers inquired whether or not Davidson’s close friends and family have tried to go through him to get tickets to her performance.

“Oh yeah,” the “King of Staten Island” star responded, calling people’s attempts to find a way into the audience “ridiculous.”

“Nobody is leaving me alone about it. I just tell everybody that they don’t give me tickets because I cause problems,” Davidson said.

He joked that everyone he lies to immediately believes that his access to tickets was revoked.

“What’s sad is nobody ever questions it,” he told Meyers.