Pete Davidson is reportedly making his fans sign a $1 million NDA before attending his stand-up shows

Fans who were set to see Pete Davidson perform stand-up in San Francisco on November 27 got an unwelcome surprise when they were reportedly informed via email that they’d have to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

The NDA stated that attendees were prohibited from discussing anything about Davidson’s set, or they’d be liable for $US1 million in damages, plus legal fees.

This is just the latest in comedians trying to control how much of their jokes and comedy leaks to the public, including banning phones and using Yondr pouches to seal away electronics.

A Facebook post on the event page for “SNL” comedian Pete Davidson’s show in San Francisco attracted some attention last Wednesday, when a fan posted what appeared to be screenshots of an email she received that said attendees would not be allowed inside the show unless they had printed and signed a copy of a non-disclosure agreement.

The email says that “the signer shall not give any interviews, offer any opinions or critiques or otherwise participate…in ANY form whatsoever including blogs, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or any other social networking” regarding any of Davidson’s jokes, and that failure to comply would result in $US1 million in damages owed to Davidson.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, ticket-holders received the email only a few hours before the show, and the venue found out the day prior, on Tuesday.

As expected, plenty of people took to Twitter to mock the comedian and the NDA.

"Hey Alexa, tell me a joke." "Not until you sign an NDA." – Pete Davidson's house — Scam Likely Jr. (@CMDolan99) December 1, 2019

Bad news guys: Per the industry standard set by Pete Davidson, anyone who has ever seen any of my tweets must sign an NDA. Sorry, can't risk any leaks. — Eli Monnin (@MonninEli) December 1, 2019

This isn’t the first time Davidson has tried to limit his jokes making their way into the public eye. The comedian regularly uses Yondr pouches at his shows, as do fellow comedians Dave Chappelle and Aziz Ansari, and musicians such as Madonna.

However, a million-dollar NDA might be going a little too far – it remains to be seen if this NDA is actually enforceable.

