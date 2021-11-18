Pete Davidson opens up about how shows affect his eating: ‘There would be days that I just wouldn’t eat’

Pete Davidson performs onstage at the Colossal Stage during Colossal Clusterfest. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Pete Davidson said his appetite was affected by how well his stand-up comedy shows went.

Speaking on the “River Cafe Table 4” podcast, he said he now eats before shows to avoid this.

“There would be days that I just wouldn’t eat,” said the “Saturday Night Live” comedian.

Pete Davidson said his eating habits were influenced by how well audiences received his stand-up comedy shows.

The 28-year-old “Saturday Night Live” comedian told chef and podcast host Ruthie Rogers on Tuesday’s episode of iHeartMedia’s “River Cafe Table 4” podcast that he loses his appetite after a bad show.

“I would always eat after the shows, and I would usually base my eating off whether I had a good show or not,” he said, adding: “And then if the show doesn’t go well I usually don’t want to eat, so there would be days where I just didn’t eat.”

He said he now eats before his shows so that if his performances go poorly, he is already full and his eating won’t be affected by his mood.

Elaborating on what constitutes a bad show, Davidson said it’s when he’s trying new jokes or material and the crowd is “not digging it” or laughing. “The excitement of you being there has worn off and now it’s just like, ‘Where is your jokes,'” he said.

Davidson also said that for him, stand-up comedy has a very instant feeling: “You’re either flying high and crushing it or it’s like, ‘Ooh, not great.’ So when you’re not doing well, you know.”

Rogers categorized Davidson’s relationship with food as “emotional eating,” telling him: “That’s saying that my mood, my performance, affects how I feel and therefore it affects how I eat.”

“Some people might say, after a bad show, ‘I feel so crap I just want to eat or drink or forget it, but you go the other way,'” she added.

Davidson also told the American-born British restaurateur that he is bad at cooking. He told her that he can only make scrambled eggs or “a mean Cup O Noodles,” using the hot water dispenser on his coffee machine because he doesn’t know how to boil water.