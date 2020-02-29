Pete Davidson gave a tour of his mum's basement where he lives, featuring a 'porno bathroom' and an 'Uncut Gems' basketball

- “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson gave Netflix a tour of his mum’s basement where he lives, and it’s exactly what you’d expect from the stand-up comedian.
- After lighting up a blunt, Davidson explained that he’d moved back to his mum’s house in Staten Island “like a year ago, and built this weird little basement to stay away from f—ing people.”
- Items the comedian highlighted on the tour included his collection of hoodies, sweatpants, and “SpongeBob” apparel, and a basketball from the film “Uncut Gems.”
- “Oh wait, check out this bathroom. I’ve got a porno bathroom, with a porno shower,” Davidson said as he showed off his bathroom. “I’ve never had my porno moment in there, yet. It’s really hard to too, when your mum’s upstairs, like, cooking,” he added.
- Other items Davidson showed off were a handheld vacuum, a photograph of his late father (who died in the September 11 attacks), a shoe from basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, and a “fake alien” doll named Kevin.
