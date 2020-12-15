TikTok shows Pete Davidson meeting a fan called Arianna and joking they should get married

ariannajustinee / TikTokA fan named Arianna met Pete Davidson outside NBC Studios in New York.
- A fan met Pete Davidson outside NBC Studios, where “Saturday Night Live” is filmed, posting the interaction on TikTok.
- The fan shouted at him, “my name is Arianna too” – referencing Davidson’s short-lived engagement to the singer Ariana Grande.
- “Oh. Well, hello,” Davidson replied. “Let’s get married!”
- The video ends with the fan, who goes by ariannajustinee on TikTok, screaming.
Watch the TikTok below.
@ariannajustineeI met Pete Davidson & Im in love ##fyp##foryou##petedavidson##letsgetmarried
