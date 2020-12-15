TikTok shows Pete Davidson meeting a fan called Arianna and joking they should get married

Lindsay Dodgson
ariannajustinee / TikTokA fan named Arianna met Pete Davidson outside NBC Studios in New York.
  • A fan met Pete Davidson outside NBC Studios, where “Saturday Night Live” is filmed, posting the interaction on TikTok.
  • The fan shouted at him, “my name is Arianna too” – referencing Davidson’s short-lived engagement to the singer Ariana Grande.
  • “Oh. Well, hello,” Davidson replied. “Let’s get married!”
  • The video ends with the fan, who goes by ariannajustinee on TikTok, screaming.
Watch the TikTok below.

@ariannajustineeI met Pete Davidson & Im in love ##fyp##foryou##petedavidson##letsgetmarried

loriginal sound – arianna justine

