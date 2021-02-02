Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly fell off the stage together as the credits rolled on 'SNL'

Brea Cubit
Saturday Night Live/TwitterPete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly took a tumble.
  • Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly accidentally tumbled off the “SNL” stage while giving each other a hug at the end of the show.
  • John Krasinski, who hosted the January 30 episode, attempted to help Kelly and Davidson recover from their fall while other “SNL” costars watched.
  • Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, appeared on the show as the musical guest.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

