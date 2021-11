I ate at the Staten Island restaurant Pete Davidson took Kim Kardashian to, and I can see why it’s one of the comedian’s favorite spots

I finally landed on my meal and, thankfully, the staff was great at spacing out each course. First up was my appetizer of clams oreganata.

Baked clams are a staple order in my house whenever we go for Italian food. It’s kind of like an unspoken rule, we just know that’s going to be a part of our meal. So I figured I’d add Campania’s to my list and give their version a try.

Since I was just one person and I wanted to take home as little leftovers as possible, I asked for a half-order, which meant six clams instead of 12. Instead of the listed $US18 ($AU24), I was charged $US10 ($AU14) for my smaller order.

The breadcrumbs were toasty on top and a bit mushier closer to the meat of the clam, which is exactly how it should be, in my opinion. They were slightly more crumbly than I would have liked — I lost many breadcrumbs while trying to coax the seafood out of its shell and onto my fork — but it didn’t really bother me. I thought the salty, fresh, parsley-filled flavor was there and the lemony goodness came through in the sauce that always pools on the bottom of the dish.

If you ask me, clams oreganata are only as good as the lemony broth they’re served on. So I performed the ultimate test and dragged a piece of bread through it. It soaked nicely and the flavors popped when I shoved the now-perfectly-soggy piece of bread into my mouth. The sauce was thicker than I’ve seen at other restaurants, but that’s not a bad thing.