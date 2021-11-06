I ate at the Staten Island restaurant Pete Davidson took Kim Kardashian to, and I can see why it’s one of the comedian’s favorite spots

- Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson reportedly dined together on November 2.
- The pair met for dinner at Campania on Staten Island.
- I ate at the restaurant and walked away with a full stomach and an understanding of why it’s one of his favorites.
“Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant source told Page Six. “It was just the two of them.” The restaurant owner didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
Davidson told Paper magazine in 2019 that the Dongan Hills eatery, which is known for its coal-fired pizza and handmade pasta, is one of his favorites.
But there I was, on a Thursday afternoon, making my way over to the one borough I had yet to visit.
Somehow I doubt Kardashian West took the Staten Island Ferry, then the Staten Island Railway, then walked another few minutes to her dinner, but we both ended up at the same destination regardless.
The ferry is free from Manhattan to Staten Island (round trip), and the Staten Island Railway took the usual $US2.75 ($AU4) off my regular MetroCard that I use to get around the NYC subway system. Both the ferry and the train were around 15-minute rides each. My walk from the Dongan Hills railway stop to Campania was around seven minutes.
The vibe inside was that of any neighborhood trattoria I was used to in New York, just more spacious. It was filled with dark wood accents and had a bar along one side.
When the hostess led me to my seat, I saw the sidewalk was lined with the same palm-tree-looking plants that I saw on the roof. The greenery set a relaxed tone that made me excited to sit and eat my meal.
Luckily, they brought over some bread and a delicious caponata to munch on while I weighed my options.
Since I was just one person and I wanted to take home as little leftovers as possible, I asked for a half-order, which meant six clams instead of 12. Instead of the listed $US18 ($AU24), I was charged $US10 ($AU14) for my smaller order.
The breadcrumbs were toasty on top and a bit mushier closer to the meat of the clam, which is exactly how it should be, in my opinion. They were slightly more crumbly than I would have liked — I lost many breadcrumbs while trying to coax the seafood out of its shell and onto my fork — but it didn’t really bother me. I thought the salty, fresh, parsley-filled flavor was there and the lemony goodness came through in the sauce that always pools on the bottom of the dish.
If you ask me, clams oreganata are only as good as the lemony broth they’re served on. So I performed the ultimate test and dragged a piece of bread through it. It soaked nicely and the flavors popped when I shoved the now-perfectly-soggy piece of bread into my mouth. The sauce was thicker than I’ve seen at other restaurants, but that’s not a bad thing.
The Lombarda came topped with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, arugula, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and truffle oil. It was salty from the meat and cheeses, refreshing from the raw arugula, and savory from the truffle oil.
The Margherita was simple and delicious with the same red tomato sauce, both mozzarella and pecorino cheeses, and thin ribbons of basil leaf. The herb was strong and bright, and the sweetness from the sauce really came through on this pie.
Both had a super-thin, well-cooked bottom crust that was almost cracker-like and sturdy enough to ensure zero floppage when I picked up a slice by the edge. I took a peek at the bottom and saw char marks indicative of an even cook.
I went with the cavatelli, which costs $US21 ($AU28) and is prepared in a roasted tomato sauce with diced eggplant, fresh basil, and shaved ricotta salata.
The pasta was soft and pillowy, and served as the perfect vessel for the slightly viscous sauce. I gathered pieces of eggplant, a peeled cherry tomato, and pieces of the pasta on my fork to take an all-encompassing bite. The firmer cheese paired well with the otherwise soft-textured dish.
With great service and truly solid food that didn’t leave me feeling overwhelmed or weighed down the way heavy sauce, bread, and cheese sometimes does (I said sometimes), I get why this is one of the Staten Island native’s favorite spots.
As for the views from the rooftop, I’ll have to head back in warmer weather to check them out.