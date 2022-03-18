Pete Davidson is no longer flying into space with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin

Pete Davidson performs onstage at the Colossal Stage during Colossal Clusterfest. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Blue Origin announced earlier this month that Pete Davidson would be on its twentieth spaceflight.

It announced Thursday Davidson will no longer be a passenger on the flight.

The flight has also been delayed by six days.

“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson is no longer on the passenger list for Blue Origin’s next flight into space.

The spaceflight company, which is owned by Jeff Bezos, announced in a tweet Thursday that Davidson wouldn’t be on its twentieth flight to space.

“Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days,” the company said.

Blue Origin provided no reason for Davidson leaving the flight. Blue Origin and a representative for Davidson did not immediately respond when contacted by Insider outside of usual US working hours.

Blue Origin also announced the flight would be delayed from its original launch date of March 23 until March 29.

Blue Origin announced earlier this month that Davidson would be flying to space alongside five other passengers. A Blue Origin spokesperson told Insider Davidson was an “honorary guest” whereas the other passengers had paid for seats.

Blue Origin previously flew “Star Trek” actor William Shatner into space in October 2021, as well as company founder Jeff Bezos in July 2021.

Actor Tom Hanks said he was offered a ticket during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in November, but said he turned it down because of the price.

“It cost 28 million bucks or something like that,” Hanks said.