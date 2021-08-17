Search

Pete and Chasten Buttigieg have become parents. Here’s a timeline of their 6-year relationship.

Frank Olito
Pete and chasten buttigieg
Pete and Chasten Buttigieg. Alex Wong / Getty
  • Pete and Chasten Buttigieg met on a dating app in 2015 and tied the knot in 2018.
  • The couple moved to DC when Pete was sworn in as Biden’s transportation secretary.
  • They just announced they have become parents after trying to adopt a child for a year.
Summer 2015: Pete Buttigieg and Chasten Glezman met on a dating app and started chatting on FaceTime.
Chasten and pete in suits smiling at camera
Chasten and Pete. Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
In 2015, Pete was a first-term mayor in South Bend, Indiana, and Chasten was a grad student in Chicago. One day, when Chasten was at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, he came across Pete’s profile on Hinge, a dating app. Chasten said he remembers Pete making the first move and that they talked about “Game of Thrones.”

From there, the two started chatting on FaceTime regularly. 

“Those FaceTime dates had gone so well, but I was just so tired of being let down,” Chasten wrote in his 2020 memoir, “I Have Something to Tell You.”

August 2015: Chasten drove to South Bend for their first date, which included fireworks, Scotch eggs, and a baseball game.
Chasten and pete buttigieg playing with their dog at home
Chasten and Pete. The Washington Post/Getty Images
In his memoir, Chasten recalls setting up a coffee date with Pete, but when he got stuck in traffic on his way from Chicago to Indiana, he had to cancel. Pete quickly rescheduled for dinner later that evening. 

That night, Pete took Chasten to an Irish pub in South Bend and had him try a Scotch egg, and they talked about having children one day. After dinner, Pete took Chasten to a local baseball game and then for a walk along the river to see fireworks. 

“I was soaring,” Chasten wrote in his book. “It was like a made-for-TV movie.”

In a 2018 interview with The New York Times, Pete said, “Literally, there were fireworks on our first date. It was kind of ridiculous, I know, but I was hooked.”

2015 – 2016: Chasten met Pete’s parents, and the couple moved in together.
Chasten buttigeg and anne buttigieg in an audience
Pete’s mother, Anne, and Chasten. Steve Pope/Getty Images
After just a few months of dating, Chasten met Pete’s parents at their weekly Sunday night dinners. Chasten said he remembers Pete and his father doing most of the talking at dinner and that he felt nervous whenever Pete’s father addressed him directly. 

“South Bend was quickly starting to feel like home,” Chasten wrote in his memoir. “So less than six months after we had started dating, I moved in with Peter.”

December 2017: Pete proposed to Chasten at O’Hare International Airport.
Chasten and pete buttigieg waving in front of american flag
Pete and Chasten. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post/ Getty Images
Since Chasten first found Pete’s dating profile while waiting at gate B5 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, the location became important to them. In 2017, they returned to the boarding gate, and Pete asked Chasten to marry him behind the gate agent’s desk. 

In his memoir, Chasten recalled Pete saying that “life with him would always be this way, if I were okay with it — sneaking moments away, an adventure both coming and going.”

“I really, really hadn’t seen it coming, but of course I said yes,” Chasten wrote. “I spent the whole flight looking over at Peter. How did I get so lucky?”

June 16, 2018: Pete and Chasten tied the knot in South Bend with 200 guests.
Pete and chasten buttigieg walking down bridge
Chasten and Pete. JIM WATSON/Getty Images
The couple had a 30-minute ceremony at an Episcopal church in South Bend, which included a reading from the 2015 Supreme Court case that made same-sex marriage legal across the US. After the ceremony, the couple stopped by the South Bend Gay Pride Week block party for a brief celebration before heading to their wedding reception. 

“We have a lot of people coming from other places, and we wanted to give them a window and a glimpse into this really cool city,” Chasten told The New York Times in 2018. “People think Indiana must be a drab place to be.”

April 14, 2019: Pete Buttigieg officially announced his campaign for president with his husband by his side.
Pete and chasten at campaign stop with campaign sign in background
Chasten and Pete before they announced the campaign. SOPA Image /GettyImages
Although just newlyweds, Pete and Chasten were launched into the national spotlight when Pete announced he was running for president of the United States during a speech in South Bend. He became one of the first openly gay men to run for president. 

“My name is Pete Buttigieg,” Pete said in the speech. “They call me Mayor Pete. I am a proud son of South Bend, Indiana. And I am running for president of the United States. I recognize the audacity of doing this as a Midwestern millennial mayor. More than a little bold — at age 37— to seek the highest office in the land.”

At the end of the speech, Chasten came on stage, and the pair kissed

March 14, 2019: Chasten tweeted that he missed Pete while he was out campaigning.
Chasten and pete buttgieg petting two dogs on campaign trail
Chasten and Pete on the campaign trail. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
“Sometimes when he’s on the road and I’m missing him, I just take a deep breath and watch this to remind myself what we’re here for,” Chasten tweeted, including a campaign video.
April 2019: Media outlets began reporting that Chasten was Pete’s “secret weapon.”
Chasten buttigieg on stage with mic in hand
Chasten was the secret weapon. MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images
As Pete campaigned the traditional way, Chasten helped bring attention to the candidate via social media, with his quick wit and honest tweets. Today, he has over 590,000 followers on Twitter

“That visibility is unusual for a spouse or partner at such an early stage in the primary process, let alone a gay couple that remains one of the youngest in the Democratic field of more than 20 candidates,” The Hill wrote in 2019.

May 13, 2019: Time published an issue with the couple on the cover, calling them the “First Family.”
Pete and chasten on cover of time magazine
The cover of Time Magazine. ERIC BARADAT/Getty Images
The cover story, “Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s Unlikely, Untested, Unprecedented Presidential Campaign,” profiled the young mayor while also focusing on the couple’s marriage. 

“Their marriage is at once banal and extraordinary, infused with the exuberant contentment of two people who once thought they would always be alone,” the magazine wrote. “Chasten handles the dogs, the shopping, the cooking. Pete does the dishes, laundry, and garbage. Chasten hates taking the bin out to the curb. Pete hates the way Chasten folds T-shirts. Chasten gets grumpy when they go too long without food, and Pete doesn’t get it.”

June 16, 2019: Pete and Chasten celebrated their first wedding anniversary while on the campaign trail.
Chasten and pete shaking hands in the audience
Chasten and Pete on the campaign trail. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
“One year ago I married the love of my life,” Pete tweeted with a black-and-white photo from their wedding day. “I’m so thankful I found you, Chasten, and can’t wait to spend the rest of our life together.”

Chasten also took to social media to celebrate, writing, “On my way to find this cute guy on the trail. Can’t believe it’s been one year.”

February 3, 2020: Pete won Iowa’s Democratic presidential caucuses, and in his speech, he called Chasten the “future first gentleman of the United States.”
Pete and chasten buttigieg hugging on stage at campaign event
Pete and Chasten embracing during a speech after the Iowa caucus. Tom Brenner/Getty Images
At a caucus watch party in Des Moines, Iowa, Pete took the stage to celebrate his historic win as the first openly gay candidate to win a caucus in the US. During his celebration speech, Pete thanked Chasten.

“To the love of my life, keeping my feet on the ground, how about a hand for the future first gentleman of the United States?” he said in the speech. “Let’s hear it for Chasten.” 

After the speech, the two embraced on stage. 

March 1, 2020: As Pete ended his presidential campaign, Chasten said, “It has been an honor and a privilege to share my husband with the rest of this country.”
Pete and chasten waving on stage at campaign event
Pete and Chasten when they ended the campaign. Scott Olson / Getty
When Pete announced he was ending his campaign for president, Chasten gave a speech that made headlines

“About a year and a half ago, my husband came home from work and told me, well, he asked me, ‘What do you think about running for president?’ And I laughed. Not at him but at life,” Chasten said at the last campaign event in South Bend. “Because life gave me some interesting experiences on my way to find Pete. After falling in love with Pete, Pete got me to believe in myself again. And I told Pete to run because I knew there were other kids sitting out there in this country who needed to believe in themselves too.”

Before he introduced Pete to the stage to officially end the campaign, Chasten said, “It has been an honor and a privilege to share my husband with the rest of this country.”

February 2, 2021: Pete was sworn in as President Biden’s transportation secretary with the help of Chasten.
Pete buttigieg and chasten sworn in by kamala harris
Pete being sworn in as transportation secretary. AP
When President Biden nominated Pete for his Cabinet, Pete was quickly confirmed in the senate as the transportation secretary, becoming the first openly gay Cabinet secretary. During the confirmation hearing, Chasten sat right behind him. 

Later in the day, Vice President Kamala Harris swore Pete into office, while Chasten held the bible during the ceremony. 

“You can really feel the history swirling around us when the vice president was swearing me in with my husband, Chasten, at my side,” Buttigieg told NBC News.

With Pete’s new job, the couple has now moved to DC.

June 2021: Chasten opened up about how Pete has supported him through their major life changes. “I’m really, really lucky – I married a good one,” he said.
Chasten (left) and Pete Buttigieg in suits smiling at camera
Chasten and Pete Buttigieg. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
On an episode of “Betches Sup Podcast: Afternoon Tea,” Chasten told Sami Sage he and Pete are still adjusting to their new-found fame in DC.

“Pete went out for dinner the other night and the restaurant put out a press release about what he ordered and how he talks to the wait staff – quite respectfully, I must say,” he said on the podcast. “But, it’s like oh, people are going to put out press releases when we go get tacos, that can be a little scary sometimes.”

Chasten went on to say he has struggled during the transition from teacher to celebrity, but he’s happy he has Pete to lean on. 

“I’m really, really lucky — I married a good one. He knows that this transition has not been easy for me. He knew the campaign was really hard, and then going into lockdown was difficult, and then making the decision to move to DC is difficult. To be honest, it hasn’t always been the easiest on my mental health,” Chasten said. “He’s been a phenomenal partner through all of it and he really prioritized my wellbeing and my mental health throughout the campaign.”

June 16, 2021: The pair celebrated their third anniversary by tweeting pictures of themselves on the campaign trail.
Pete buttigieg chasten buttigieg at campaign event holding mic
Pete and Chasten Buttigieg. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images
Pete celebrated by tweeting, “Three years since Chasten and I said ‘I do,’ and I still can’t believe my good fortune. Happy anniversary, love!”

Chasten followed it up by tweeting old pictures of them on the campaign trail and writing, “Happy Anniversary, @PeteButtigieg! Was that really only three years?”

August 17, 2021: Pete announced he and Chasten are now parents.
Pete and Chasten on set of late night show
Pete and Chasten. Randy Holmes/Getty Images
Pete wrote on Twitter, “Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family.”

He continued, “We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon.”

They had been trying to adopt a child for a year, Chasten told The Washington Postfor a profile published last month.