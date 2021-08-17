Pete and Chasten Buttigieg have become parents. Here’s a timeline of their 6-year relationship.

- Pete and Chasten Buttigieg met on a dating app in 2015 and tied the knot in 2018.
- The couple moved to DC when Pete was sworn in as Biden’s transportation secretary.
- They just announced they have become parents after trying to adopt a child for a year.
From there, the two started chatting on FaceTime regularly.
“Those FaceTime dates had gone so well, but I was just so tired of being let down,” Chasten wrote in his 2020 memoir, “I Have Something to Tell You.”
That night, Pete took Chasten to an Irish pub in South Bend and had him try a Scotch egg, and they talked about having children one day. After dinner, Pete took Chasten to a local baseball game and then for a walk along the river to see fireworks.
“I was soaring,” Chasten wrote in his book. “It was like a made-for-TV movie.”
In a 2018 interview with The New York Times, Pete said, “Literally, there were fireworks on our first date. It was kind of ridiculous, I know, but I was hooked.”
“South Bend was quickly starting to feel like home,” Chasten wrote in his memoir. “So less than six months after we had started dating, I moved in with Peter.”
In his memoir, Chasten recalled Pete saying that “life with him would always be this way, if I were okay with it — sneaking moments away, an adventure both coming and going.”
“I really, really hadn’t seen it coming, but of course I said yes,” Chasten wrote. “I spent the whole flight looking over at Peter. How did I get so lucky?”
“We have a lot of people coming from other places, and we wanted to give them a window and a glimpse into this really cool city,” Chasten told The New York Times in 2018. “People think Indiana must be a drab place to be.”
“My name is Pete Buttigieg,” Pete said in the speech. “They call me Mayor Pete. I am a proud son of South Bend, Indiana. And I am running for president of the United States. I recognize the audacity of doing this as a Midwestern millennial mayor. More than a little bold — at age 37— to seek the highest office in the land.”
At the end of the speech, Chasten came on stage, and the pair kissed.
“That visibility is unusual for a spouse or partner at such an early stage in the primary process, let alone a gay couple that remains one of the youngest in the Democratic field of more than 20 candidates,” The Hill wrote in 2019.
“Their marriage is at once banal and extraordinary, infused with the exuberant contentment of two people who once thought they would always be alone,” the magazine wrote. “Chasten handles the dogs, the shopping, the cooking. Pete does the dishes, laundry, and garbage. Chasten hates taking the bin out to the curb. Pete hates the way Chasten folds T-shirts. Chasten gets grumpy when they go too long without food, and Pete doesn’t get it.”
Chasten also took to social media to celebrate, writing, “On my way to find this cute guy on the trail. Can’t believe it’s been one year.”
“To the love of my life, keeping my feet on the ground, how about a hand for the future first gentleman of the United States?” he said in the speech. “Let’s hear it for Chasten.”
After the speech, the two embraced on stage.
“About a year and a half ago, my husband came home from work and told me, well, he asked me, ‘What do you think about running for president?’ And I laughed. Not at him but at life,” Chasten said at the last campaign event in South Bend. “Because life gave me some interesting experiences on my way to find Pete. After falling in love with Pete, Pete got me to believe in myself again. And I told Pete to run because I knew there were other kids sitting out there in this country who needed to believe in themselves too.”
Before he introduced Pete to the stage to officially end the campaign, Chasten said, “It has been an honor and a privilege to share my husband with the rest of this country.”
Later in the day, Vice President Kamala Harris swore Pete into office, while Chasten held the bible during the ceremony.
“You can really feel the history swirling around us when the vice president was swearing me in with my husband, Chasten, at my side,” Buttigieg told NBC News.
With Pete’s new job, the couple has now moved to DC.
“Pete went out for dinner the other night and the restaurant put out a press release about what he ordered and how he talks to the wait staff – quite respectfully, I must say,” he said on the podcast. “But, it’s like oh, people are going to put out press releases when we go get tacos, that can be a little scary sometimes.”
Chasten went on to say he has struggled during the transition from teacher to celebrity, but he’s happy he has Pete to lean on.
“I’m really, really lucky — I married a good one. He knows that this transition has not been easy for me. He knew the campaign was really hard, and then going into lockdown was difficult, and then making the decision to move to DC is difficult. To be honest, it hasn’t always been the easiest on my mental health,” Chasten said. “He’s been a phenomenal partner through all of it and he really prioritized my wellbeing and my mental health throughout the campaign.”
Chasten followed it up by tweeting old pictures of them on the campaign trail and writing, “Happy Anniversary, @PeteButtigieg! Was that really only three years?”
He continued, “We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon.”
They had been trying to adopt a child for a year, Chasten told The Washington Postfor a profile published last month.