Pete and Chasten Buttigieg have become parents. Here’s a timeline of their 6-year relationship.

August 2015: Chasten drove to South Bend for their first date, which included fireworks, Scotch eggs, and a baseball game.

In his memoir , Chasten recalls setting up a coffee date with Pete, but when he got stuck in traffic on his way from Chicago to Indiana, he had to cancel. Pete quickly rescheduled for dinner later that evening.

That night, Pete took Chasten to an Irish pub in South Bend and had him try a Scotch egg, and they talked about having children one day. After dinner, Pete took Chasten to a local baseball game and then for a walk along the river to see fireworks.

“I was soaring,” Chasten wrote in his book. “It was like a made-for-TV movie.”

In a 2018 interview with The New York Times, Pete said, “Literally, there were fireworks on our first date. It was kind of ridiculous, I know, but I was hooked.”