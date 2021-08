Pete and Chasten Buttigieg have become parents. Here’s a timeline of their 6-year relationship.

Summer 2015: Pete Buttigieg and Chasten Glezman met on a dating app and started chatting on FaceTime.

In 2015, Pete was a first-term mayor in South Bend, Indiana, and Chasten was a grad student in Chicago. One day, when Chasten was at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, he came across Pete’s profile on Hinge, a dating app. Chasten said he remembers Pete making the first move and that they talked about “Game of Thrones.”

From there, the two started chatting on FaceTime regularly.

“Those FaceTime dates had gone so well, but I was just so tired of being let down,” Chasten wrote in his 2020 memoir, “I Have Something to Tell You.”