Seahawks coach Pete Carroll dumped cold water on 32-year-old NBA player's chances of making the team

Former NBA player Nate Robinson has been trying to ignite an NFL career after failing to stick with an NBA team over the last two seasons.

Robinson, who is 32 and played football his freshman year University of Washington in 2002 before switching to basketball, recently landed a workout with the Seattle Seahawks in hopes of getting a training camp invite.

Unfortunately for Robinson, who was a high school football star and one of the most athletic players in the NBA, even at 5-foot-9, his chances don’t sound good.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was asked about Robinson’s tryout, and while he acknowledged Robinson’s skills, he poured cold water on his chances of making the team (via ESPN’s Sheil Kapadia).

“I think it’s all but impossible,” Carroll said. “It’s as hard as you could possibly get. He’s 32 as well. I don’t know if anybody could do it. But if anybody could, it might be Nate. He’s that versatile an athlete and that great a competitor.”

Carroll continued, making the tryout sound little more than a formality.

He’s got a lot of work to do. He’s getting ready for whatever comes next and hoops as well. He’s trying to figure out what he’s going to do, whether he’s going to be in the NBA or overseas playing or whatever. And so football’s an option that he wants to investigate. He’s a great kid. I’ve known him for a long time, way back when, and always loved the kid. Excited to give him a chance to see where this all fits together for him. We’ll find out down the road.

Carroll did praise Robinson’s hands for catching the ball and called him an “amazing athlete.”

Robinson had been playing basketball in Israel, but had expressed interest in joining the NFL. But at 32, after not playing for 14 years, few teams came calling. Robinson was recruited out of high school by USC, where Carroll was a coach and is a Seattle native.

From the sounds of it, Carroll and the Seahawks tried to help out Robinson, but it doesn’t look like a roster spot is in his future.

