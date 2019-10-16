Pete Buttigieg tried to save his campaign by taking swings at Elizabeth Warren at the 4th Democratic debate

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg

Mayor Pete Buttigieg went on offence during the fourth Democratic debate on Tuesday night.

The Midwestern millennial aggressively attacked his competitors’ policy positions on issues ranging from healthcare to foreign policy.

This strategy might have something to do with the fact that Buttigieg’s popularity and name-recognition has remained relatively stagnant or dropped over the last several months. The candidate might be hoping an attention-grabbing debate performance is his best shot at moving those numbers.

The percentage of Democratic voters aware of the mayor who would be satisfied with Buttigieg as president has dropped from a high of 62% in April to 49% in October, according to Insider’s polling. At the same time, the percentage of Democrats who are aware of the mayor has grown from 45% in April to 54% in October.



This comes after Buttigieg experienced a surge in popularity early last spring. Democratic voters satisfied with Buttigieg as president jumped from 23% in early February to 62% in mid-April, according to Insider’s polling.

Buttigieg was also strategic in who he went after on Tuesday night. A whopping 88% of Buttigieg supporters would also be satisfied with Sen. Elizabeth Warren as president, according to Insider polling. This makes the 37-year-old mayor particularly vulnerable to the Massachusetts lawmaker’s recent surge.

Perhaps responding to these numbers, Buttigieg repeatedly attacked Warren over her support for Medicare for All, accusing the senator of not being transparent about the costs of single-payer.

“Your signature is to have a plan for everything, except this,” Buttigieg said to Warren. “No plan has been laid out to explain how a multi-trillion dollar hole in this plan that senator Warren is putting forward is supposed to get filled in.”

In the most recent four polls we’ve conducted, 85% of Buttigieg supporters like Warren and nearly 44% of Warren supporters like Buttigieg.

