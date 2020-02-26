Pete Buttigieg has a net worth of around $100,000, the smallest of the presidential candidates. Here's what we know about how the former mayor made his money.

Ryder Kimball, Debanjali Bose
REUTERS/Lucas JacksonPete Buttigieg.

Pete Buttigieg has an estimated net worth of around $US100,000 according to Forbes.

Associated Press/Charlie NiebergallPete Buttigieg is one of eight candidates currently vying for the Democratic nomination.

Source: Forbes

This estimate is based on Pete and, his husband, Chasten Buttigieg’s combined assets in real estate and investments, worth about $US440,000, minus their accumulated debt of $US330,000 from mortgages and student loans.

Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty ImagesButtigieg with his husband, Chasten.

Source: Forbes

Pete and Chasten live in a 2,500-square-foot house in South Bend, Indiana. Pete bought the house for $US125,000 around 10 years ago.

The Washington Post/Getty ImagesChasten and Pete Buttigieg in their South Bend, Indiana home.

Source: Forbes

Nathan Heller, an editor for Vogue, described their house as “one of the nicest in the city,” after interviewing with the candidate.

AP Photo/Patrick SemanskyPete Buttigieg.

Source: Vogue

Pete has the smallest net worth of any 2020 democratic presidential candidates.

John Locher/APThe Democratic presidential debate on February 19, 2020.

Source: Business Insider, CNN

After completing his Rhodes Scholarship program at Oxford, Pete began working as a management consultant for McKinsey & Company, a management consulting firm, in 2007.

Mary Schwalm/AP ImagesDemocratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.

Source: ABC News, The Washington Post, Vox

Pete’s tax records indicate that for his last full year at McKinsey & Company in 2009, he made upwards of $US135,000.

Associated Press/Charlie NiebergallButtigieg speaks at an event.

Source: Forbes, The Washington Post, Pete Buttigieg

In 2009, Pete joined the military as a US Navy Reserve officer and later served a seven-month tour in Afghanistan in 2014.

Reuters/Brian C. FrankButtigieg addresses an LGBTQ celebration at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa.

Source: Business Insider, Forbes

By the time Pete decided to run for mayor of South Bend, Indiana, in 2011, his annual income was just $US7,000.

AP Photo/Nam Y. HuhMayor Pete Buttigieg walks out of a farmers market in South Bend, Indiana in 2019.

Source: Forbes

In his autobiography, “Shortest Way Home,” Pete writes that during this time he was making about $US400 a month from Reserve duty, which was “just shy of enough to cover my mortgage.”

AP Photo/John LocherButtigieg’s book ‘Shortest Way Home’ earned a spot as a bestseller.

Source: Shortest Way Home, Forbes

Pete eventually became mayor in 2012 and has made more than $US100,000 every year since, except for when he was deployed in 2014. He made $US46,000 that year.

AP Photo/Darron CummingsPete Buttigieg at a campaign event.

Source: Forbes, Business Insider

During the debate on February 19, 2020, Pete Buttigieg made his stance on money clear, saying, “At the end of the day, it’s not just about how much money you’ve got; it’s what you stand for.”

Matt Rourke/APPete Buttigieg at a march with workers calling for a union and $US15 minimum wage at McDonald’s in February 2020.

Source: CNBC

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.