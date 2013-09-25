This Is The Perfect Gizmo For People Who Miss Their Pets While At Work

A kickstarter for a product called Petcube is the saviour that lonely pets everywhere have been waiting for.

Petcube is exactly what it sounds like, a 4-inch by 4-inch cube with a built-in wide angle camera where you can see your pet.

You can even have a conversation with your pet using speakers and a microphone (Petcube links up to your smartphone using a WiFi connection).

It also gives you control over a laser pointer so you can exercise your pet from afar. When you get bored of your own pet, browse the Petcube community and, if their owner has made their device public, play with other people’s pets.

Petcube was co-founded by Alex Neskin, Yaroslav Azhnyuk, and Andrey Klen, and was inspired by problems Neskin was having when he left his dog at home.

“He was a barker,” Neskin says on the Petcube page. He designed Petcube as a way to keep an eye on his dog.

You can back the Kickstarter here. The project has raised $US32,000 of its $US100,000 as of this writing. The first shipments of the Petcube are due in May 2014.

Here is the promo video on Petcube’s kickstarter page:

