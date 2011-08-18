Petco Is Rebranding Itself With A New Logo

Petco is finally refreshing its logo. It’s taken a cue from several other brands that have recently abandoned the retro style, like Xerox and Walmart.



Along with the aesthetic change, it also tweaked its tagline. Now petco (lowercase) is “where the healthy pets go.”

It may seem like these changes are minor, but they represent a sizeable step in an ongoing metamorphosis for Petco.

Over the past few years, the company has remodeled its 1,100 stores and launched a new smaller-store format, Petco Unleashed. It has also launched a green brand, Planet Petco.

DON’T MISS: The 10 Most Successful Rebranding Campaigns Ever >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.