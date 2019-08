A new device is perfect for the overprotective pet owner. PetChatz is a device that allows pet owners to video chat with their pet when they are away. It has a recognisable ringtone that calls the pet, and dispenses treats at the push of a button.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.