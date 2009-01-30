PETA Punked: Fake Animal Rights Website Serves Up Omaha Steaks Ad*

UPDATE 2: PETA spokespeople have confirmed to SAI that Seakittens.com is a parody website not affiliated with their organisation.



UPDATE: We’re now pretty sure Seakittens.com is a prank, which puts the real PETA campaign (found here) in a frame below the Omaha Steaks ad.

An effective trick — we were fooled at first, too. And AdAge went for it hook, line, and sinker.

We have a call in to PETA to confirm they don’t own Seakittens.com. WHOIS says seakittens.com is privately registered.

Earlier: PETA is an animal-rights activist organisation. They have a Web site called Seakittens.com that is meant to discourage people from eating meat, even it’s just seafood. On this page, there is an ad for Omaha Steaks.

This is a good example of poor ad targeting. We’re not sure who’s to blame, but a company called NeverblueAds served the ad. AdAge tipped us to this wonderful mistake.

