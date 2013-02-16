Watch Joaquin Phoenix Drowning In Protest Against Eating Fish

PETA is known for its controversy-causing, shock-filled advertising featuring celebrity endorsers, and the latest ad in their ‘Go Vegan’ campaign is no different.



The ad starts off by defining the word “suffocate” as “to kill by preventing air from reaching the lungs or gills,” and then shows Joaquin Phoenix dramatically drowning. The voiceover says, “In water, humans drown just as fish suffocate on land. It’s slow and painful and frightening. Put yourself in their place. Try to relate.”

The animal rights organisation wanted the ad to run during next weekend’s Academy Awards, but ABC refused to take it, the group claims. In a statement to E! News, PETA said, “capitalising on the buzz surrounding Phoenix’s critically acclaimed performance in ‘The Master,’ PETA moved to place the ad during the Academy Awards, but ABC deemed the video to be too political and controversial to run during the broadcast,” PETA said in a statement to E! News. (To be fair to ABC, it’s not clear PETA could have afforded the fee.)

The spot is reportedly set to run during the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ post-Oscars show.

Here’s the ad, created in-house by PETA:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

